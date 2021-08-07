Advertisement

As Bigg Boss OTT is all scheduled to begin from tomorrow and excitement among fans is also skyrocketing, the makers of the show have been dropping teasers about the contestants whom fans will see inside the house. Now we reveal the list of confirmed contestants of the show.

Reportedly, a total of 12 contestants will be seen in the digital version of the controversial reality show, wherein the participants will be fighting for the trophy for the next 12 weeks. Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version before going on TV. So let’s take a look at the final contestants who will be locked up in the Bigg Boss house.

Neha Bhasin

Last week the makers confirmed her as the contestant of the Big Boss 15. She is known for her hit numbers like Chashni, Jag Ghoomeya, Dhunki, and Kuch Khaas Hai.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry who is known for her roles in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and The Drama Company. She has also previously participated in Akshay Kumar hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and now she is all set to enter th Bigg Boss house tomorrow.

Millind Gaba

Milind is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music producer associated with Punjabi and Bollywood music. He is well known for his songs “Nazar Lag Jayegi”, “She Don’t Know” and “Yaar Mod Do”.

Pratik Sehajpal

Model and actor Sehajpal recently made headlines for his ugly breakup with his ex-girlfriend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. After being part of reality shows like Love School 3 and Ace Of Space, he will now be seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Divya Agarwal

Agarwal is an actress and model who won Ace Of Space is now all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Nishant Bhatt

Nishant is a choreographer who has worked in several dance reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Muskaan Jattana

Popularly known as Moose Jattana, content creator Muskaan will also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Akshara Singh

Singh is a well-known Bhojpuri actress who has appeared in films like action drama Tabadala, political drama Sarkar Raj and action romance Satya. Now she will be making an entry in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh has done several shows and movies. He was seen in films like Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Now he will now be seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Zeeshan Ali

Television actor Ali recently grabbed a lot of media attention for trying to board a flight in his bathrobe. He is reportedly been confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan Nath

Bollywood actor Karan Nath, who is well known for his film Yeh Dil Aashiqana, will also be seen in the controversial reality show.

Urfi Javed

Urfi is well known for her appearance in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Bepannaah, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress who was also seen in ALT Balaji’s Puncch Beat 2, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house tomorrow.

