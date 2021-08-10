Late Anupam Shyam's Brother Accuses Aamir Khan Of Promising A Dialysis Centre But Later Ghosting On Them!

Advertisement

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam is well known for his work on the TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’ and appearances in films like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Bandit Queen’. The actor passed away on August 8 following multiple organ failure. Now his brother Anurag Shyam has made a shocking statement on Aamir Khan related to the veteran actor’s death.

The veteran actor and the superstar have worked together in the 2001 film Lagaan, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Reportedly, the late actor has been wasn’t keeping well for the last few years and was also on dialysis. He was 63 when he passed away on Monday in Mumbai’s Lifeline hospital.

Anupam Shyam’s brother, Anurag Shyam now claims that Aamir Khan had assured to give them a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, but stopped picking their phone calls after some time. As reported by Hindustan Time, Anurag during a conversation with Aajtak, said that Anupam was upset as he could not meet their mother when she was ill. She was in Pratapgarh at the time. Since the Uttar Pradesh town had no dialysis centre, the Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor couldn’t go there because it would have posed a health risk for him.

Anupam Shyam’s brother Anurag said, “Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same.”

“Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months.” Anurag also expressed that the veteran actor was worried about the rumours of his show being pulled off the air.

Anupam Shyam’s brother also said in the interview that the actor’s health condition had improved and doctors had even removed the ventilator. However, his condition worsened after that and his blood pressure dropped sharply, he added. It led to multiple organ failures and his death.

