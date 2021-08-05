Advertisement

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain will join Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Thursday to launch a new film policy to make the union territory a favourite shooting-friendly destination.

Earlier, a delegation of leading filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Ssanjay Tripaathy, led by Jain met Sinha and Principle Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes few days after Aamir Khan was shooting in Ladakh for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan apart from Aamir Khan.

This much-talked-about film is scheduled for a December 2021 release, and Aamir is leaving no stones unturned for the film to complete before December. Keep scrolling further to know all the details you need about the next schedule of the film, which will happen in the Kargil area of Ladakh.

