Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child together in February this year. Kareena, who has always been vocal about her life and choice, has penned a book titled ‘Pregnancy Bible’, and it has some exciting anecdotes from her pregnancy days and working mother schedule. The actress recently got candid while speaking about the book during an Insta live session with Karan Johar.

From sharing why she chose to work during her term and soon after giving birth to pregnant women needing a supportive spouse by their side throughout, read on to know all Bebo had to say.

Advertisement

While talking to Karan Johar during the digital launch of her book Pregnancy Bible, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about choosing to work during and after pregnancy. The actress said, “It was, of course, me wanting to be happy. When I am working and am out and about, doing things I love, I am the happiest. Of course, I got a lot of support from Saif. What a pregnant woman wants to hear is the words of comfort and encouragement from her spouse. I think she wants her husband to make her feel loved, happy, safe, and that’s what Saif made me feel and allowed me to do that. I think most wives or mothers should make sure that their husbands give them ample love and comfort.”

When quizzed by Karan Johar about losing her s*x drive during pregnancy and Saif Ali Khan understanding and standing by her side during those days, Kareena Kapoor Khan said it is vital to have a supportive man. She added, “People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.’”

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “But there were times post-six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular s*x life has to be super-active.”

She further stated, “It has to be according to what the woman feels and what she is feeling at that minute. If your husband doesn’t understand that, then how can he be the father of your child? He has to love you in every form. It’s a topic that I have written about in the book because most women feel scared to talk about it.”

Kareena also got candid about having a personal choice about breastfeeding, delivery mediums, and much more. Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar’s live Instagram session here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shershaah: Kiara Advani Met Dimple Cheema To Play Sidharth Malhotra aka Capt. Vikram Batra’s Girlfriend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube