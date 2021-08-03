Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Reportedly, Aamir has locked the release date of the film for Christmas 2021. However, it seems the film will lock horns with another south superstar Allu Arjun’s film. Scroll down to know.

As theatres reopen with limited occupancy in several places in the country, several directors and producers are now planning to release their films now. South star Allu Arjun too went ahead to announce the release date of Pushpa The Rise on Christmas 2021.

The south stars took to social media to share a new poster of the film and announced that his film’s first part will be out in 5 languages on Christmas 2021. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Pushpa – The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas.”

Fans of Allu Arjun are now waiting with bated breath to watch the film Pushpa – The Rise that will showcase the star in a massy avatar.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump is all set for Christmas 2021. Earlier the film was slated to release last year during Christmas but due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the theatres were shut down and shoots were also stalled in 2020. So the release date was postponed.

Recently, the Bollywood superstar was seen in Ladakh to shoot the remaining portions of the film with Naga Chaitanya, Kiran Rao, and other crew members. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also play an important role in the film.

Helmed by Advait Chandan the film has been shot in several locations in the country as well as Turkey. Aamir will be seen in several looks in the film as Laal’s journey goes through different timelines in the film.

