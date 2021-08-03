Advertisement

R Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan shared amazing chemistry as lovers in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s hit Rang De Basanti. In the song Tu Bin Bataye, we see Madhavan’s character proposes to Soha’s and then share a kiss, but did you know that while filming this scene, the actress’ brother was constantly present in Maddy’s mind?

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s autobiography, titled The Stranger In The Mirror, Madhavan wrote about his experience working with the filmmaker and shared his thoughts on the kiss he shared with Soha in Rang De Basanti. Coincidentally, this romantic scene was the first scene that Madhavan had shot for the film.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, while talking about the kiss scene with Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan wrote, “The only thing I could think of was Saif (Soha’s brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well.” For the unversed, the ‘tense film’ Madhavan refers to was the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which also marked his debut in Bollywood.

The autobiography also revealed that R Madhavan wasn’t the maker’s first choice to play Flt Lt Ajay Rathod. The team were eyeing to cast Shah Rukh Khan for the role of the martyred pilot in the film. In fact, Maddy stated that he was offered the role of Karan Singhania (eventually played by Tamil actor Siddharth).

Well, this is some really interesting news for lovers of Bollywood, especially Maddy and Rang De Basanti fans.

