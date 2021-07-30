Advertisement

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is an Indian weightlifter who made India proud by winning the silver medal at the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the Women’s 49 kg category. Now, pictures of the Nation’s pride in her humble Manipur home are going viral, and actor R Madhavan has commented on one of them.

While the picture shows the weightlifter and her humble beginnings, Madhavan’s tweet on it resonates with many across the country. Read on to know what he wrote.

A Twitter handle shared an image of the Olympics silver medalist and two of her family members as they sit down on the floor to have a meal in a cramped room. The tweet read, “Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics This strong willed woman didn’t let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration!” In it, they also tagged Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and actor R Madhavan.

Quoting the tweet, R Madhavan revealed he was speechless. His tweet read, “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.” Check out his tweet here:

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

While this image is going viral, Mirabai Chanu also took to the microblogging site and shared a few pictures of herself having a good time at her home in Manipur. In one of these pictures, we see the Olympics silver medalist seated on the floor and enjoying a meal consisting of rice, dal and some vegetables. She captioned this post, “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years.”

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

In another post, Mirabai shared a family picture and wrote, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level.”

We are proud of you, Mirabai Chanu for the honour you brought to our country.

