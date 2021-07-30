Advertisement

Mirabai Chanu became the first to win the country’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Netizens on Twitter hailed her for the historic win at the Olympics. Several celebrities including Salman Khan praised her for her win at the Olympics.

Radhe star, who is an ardent sports lover, had tweeted “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap too asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo #TeamIndia” Take a look at the tweet below:

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2021

While there were several celebrities who hailed Mirabai Chanu win on various social media platforms what makes Salman Khan’s tweets special is that he is her favourite actor. As reported by India TV News, Mirabai said, “Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai. (I like Salman Khan and his body structure)”

Mirabai Chanu, who hails from Manipur, accorded a hero’s welcome when she returned home on July 27. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received the weightlifter and handed over a cheque of Rs1 crore. As per Hindustan Times, India’s star weightlifter said that how sand-carrying truck drivers provided her regular—and free—transport from her home in the Nongpok Kakching village to the training centre at the Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal.

Chanu said, “I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training centre and seek their blessing. They really helped me during my hard times of training. I’m looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now.”

Mirabai Chanu further revealed that the free rides helped her and her family save up on the transport cost, instead of diverting that money into her diet during her training days as a teen.

