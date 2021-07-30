Advertisement

Maera Mishra entered showbiz with Splitsvilla. Ever since, she’s been a part of some known shows like Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. She may also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress made a lot of noise over her ugly breakup with Adhyayan Suman. But it seems that has now become her identity as people refer to her as his ‘ex.’ And of course, she’s upset about it.

Adhyayan and Maera reportedly dated for two years. They only confirmed their relationship last year after the lockdown ended. The couple, however, called it quits in November and everything was out there in public, not in a very positive way.

Advertisement

Ever since reports of Maera Mishra entering Bigg Boss OTT began doing the rounds, she was being referred to as ‘Adhyayan Suman’s ex’ everywhere. The actress is now calling out the portals and making sure that she has an identity of her own.

Maera Mishra told Times Of India, “I have been offered ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I have yet to sign on the dotted line. I would love to do it. But I am upset about one thing.”

Maera Mishra continued, “Why am I so frequently referred to as Adhyayan Suman’s ex? I have an identity of my own. Before Adhyayan came into my life, I was written as Maera Mishra (pauses). Adhyayan and I were together for a brief period. It was good while it lasted. But we couldn’t sustain it. That’s the end of the story. Why are bigger actors not referred to as someone’s ex? Why these double standards? This is not fair, neither to me nor to Adhyayan. I am sure that if there’s someone else in my life now, he too won’t like it.”

Well, we’re sure there will be a lot more spoken if she enters Bigg Boss OTT. Are y’all excited?

Must Read: Shibani Dandekar On Sister Anusha Dandekar Confessing Karan Kundra Cheated On Her: “…It Is What It Is”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube