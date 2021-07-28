Advertisement

Salman Khan’s controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is now all set to launch its new season next and fans are already waiting to know the names of the contestants. Unlike the previous season, Bigg Boss 15 will air on digital space for six weeks before it goes on air on national TV, and Karan Johar will be hosting the show on OTT space.

The makers of the show have approached several popular faces of the entertainment industry and one of them being Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat. The actress was approached multiple times but the actress had rejected the offer. Now the latest report reveals why the actress has rejected the offer yet again.

As per SpotboyE, a source revealed to them, “Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn’t want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again.”

It is also worth pointing out that Mallika Sherawat was supposed to make an entry as a malkin on Bigg Boss 13 when Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill were contestants on the show. However, the opportunity landed up in Ameesha Patel’s kitty.

Reportedly, Mallika had demanded a whopping amount for her stint in Bigg Boss.

Recently, Karan Johar issued a statement confirming hosting the upcoming controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He said, “My mom and I are huge ‘Bigg Boss’ fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’… it will surely be over-the-top.”

He further said, “‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT platform Voot on August 8.

