Vikrant Massey is right now in one of the best phases of his career. The actor who has been marinating in the success of Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardan Rane, is right now promoting his next, 14 Phere. While on that, he has also been in the news as fans were a little disappointed as he wasn’t a part of AltBalaji’s hit show Broken But Beautiful season 3.

For the unversed, Broken But Beautiful in its first two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles. The tale about old school romance took a 360 degree turn when the season 3 was announced, and it changed the show was perceived completely. Sidharth Shukla entered the show as Agastya and took it forward.

Vikrant joined Koimoi exclusively and spoke if he would have been able to pull off the character played by Shukla. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Massey exactly has to say.

When asked about the comparisons between seasons 1& 2 with 3 of Broken But Beautiful and would he be able to pull off Agastya from 3, Vikrant Massey said, “Maybe if I, I don’t know, I haven’t read the script. I have seen the show, but didn’t read the script. So if you ask me would I pull it off, I think I could attempt to begin with. Woh matlab fir badme uska result kya hoga woh mere hath mein to nahi hoga (the result for it, how it will pan out will not be in mu hands).”

Vikrant Massey added, “But obviously it’s a very successful franchise (Broken But Beautiful). People have lapped on it with open arms. It is one of the most successful OTT shows which is streaming right now. So yeah, I think as an actor I do not want to limit myself or bracket myself saying me ye nhi kar sakta (that I can’t do it). In fact on the contrary if at all I feel ki mein ye nhi kar sakta, I would want to do that first thing first.”

Catch the conversation right here:

