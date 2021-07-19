After the success of Bigg Boss 14, the makers of the controversial reality show are planning the next season. Salman Khan hosted reality show is getting launched on OTT from August 8 and the latest report reveals who will be hosting the show on the OTT platform Voot.

Season 15 of the controversial reality show is creating a lot of buzzes ever since reports revealed that the show will be premiering for the first time on the OTT space for six weeks before finally airing on COLORS TV. The show will run for six months and it has got fans all excited.

Now as per SpotboyE report, Bigg Boss 15 will have a new face for the OTT space. Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and a few other Bollywood celebrities have been approached to host the show. The producer-director, who is currently hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, was the first one to get approached by the makers of the show.

However, it seems things didn’t work out between Rohit Shetty and the makers of Bigg Boss as the former had date issues. Later other celebrities like, filmmaker Farah Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill was taken into consideration to host the season. The makers are yet to finalize the OTT host.

Previously, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani confirmed being offered to participate in Bigg Boss 15. Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don’t know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There’s still a lot of time for that show.”

Arjun Bijlani also said, “We have really worked hard on the show and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day, and give it our best.”

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande was said to be approached for the show. However, she has clarified by denying participating in the show.

