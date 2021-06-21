Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, uploaded a collage of pictures with his son Ayaan.

The actor is missing Ayaan all the more as everyone celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday.

Arjun Bijlani uploaded the post on his Instagram page and captioned it as: “Happy Father’s Day to me. Missing you champ. Coming soon! #happyfather’s day.”

Check out the post shared by Arjun below:

He also uploaded a video in his Instagram stories, where Ayaan has sent a video message to him, wishing him a Happy Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani is competing with Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen amongst others for the ultimate title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Time and again, he shares BTS glimpses with his co-contestants and the bond between them all is well-knit!

