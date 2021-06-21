Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are not just relatable on-screen but even off-screen. From Dilip Joshi to Raj Anadkat, Palak Sidhwani and other actors keep sharing their latest updates on social media. Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita, has shared an emotional post on the occasion of Father’s Day. Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Munmun lost her father back in 2018. It is said that her father wasn’t keeping well and had undergone a surgery. While the surgery was successful, her father struggled with health issues and couldn’t cope up. He reportedly passed away on 11th June and the actress has requested utmost privacy during her tough time.

While Munmun Dutta may not have ever spoken on that, she’s left us emotional with her Father’s Day post. The TMKOC actress shared childhood pictures with her father. While one of the pictures witnessed a really young version of hers, in the second picture the actress was all grown up. One thing that remained mutual in both the pictures, was the father-daughter’s love for each other!

“To my Papa .. OM Shanti 🕉🙏 🤍💔 .. . My guardian angel 😇 … My Bapi … . . . #happyfathersday #munmundutta,” Munmun Dutta captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Many fans and friends took to the comment section and showered love on the actress.

TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat too shared a heart emoji with folded hands. It is a very well known fact that Raj and Munmun share a great bond with each other.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta was recently in a soup over a casteist slur that she used in one of her recent YouTube videos. It created a stir and several FIRs were registered against the actress too!

