The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans Go Haywire As Kapil & Gang Reunite For A New Season; Demand Sunil Grover In The New Season - Deets Inside
The Kapil Sharma Show: Fans Go Haywire As Kapil & Gang Reunite For A New Season; Demand Sunil Grover In The New Season

We were missing our weekend laughter dose as The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air. But guess what, the gang is back and sharing the first glimpse on Twitter, Kapil informed all his fans that he’s coming back with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others for a new season. Now, after the announcement went viral, a netizen shared Sunil Grover’s picture and wrote that people also want to see this face. Scroll down to read more details below.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kapil shared a picture with his gang and wrote, “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Along with the old cast that consisted of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lehri is also coming with this new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at the pic shared by Bharti here:

As soon as the announcement went viral on social media, netizens started trending the show on Twitter. A netizen shared a picture of Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s picture and wrote, “The face People also want to see”.

Well, only if this was true and possible, fans would have been extremely happy over this reunion. Nonetheless, fans are still going gaga over the announcement of The Kapil Sharma Show coming back to our television screens.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Yay, are y’all excited for the new innings of The Kapil Sharma Show? We definitely are.

Tell us your thoughts on the same in the comments below? And if you would love to see Kapil collaborating with Sunil Grover soon?

Must Read: Karan Kundrra On Shooting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Amid COVID-19 Situation: “If You Break The Bubble…”

