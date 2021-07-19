We were missing our weekend laughter dose as The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air. But guess what, the gang is back and sharing the first glimpse on Twitter, Kapil informed all his fans that he’s coming back with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and others for a new season. Now, after the announcement went viral, a netizen shared Sunil Grover’s picture and wrote that people also want to see this face. Scroll down to read more details below.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kapil shared a picture with his gang and wrote, “new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.”

Along with the old cast that consisted of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lehri is also coming with this new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at the pic shared by Bharti here:

As soon as the announcement went viral on social media, netizens started trending the show on Twitter. A netizen shared a picture of Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s picture and wrote, “The face People also want to see”.

The face People also want to see

🙂🙂

डॉ गुलाटी 🩺🩺 #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/ufraOWxJUX — ऋषभ तिवारी भारतीय 🇮🇳 💯💯💯💯💯 follow back (@Tiwar1Geeta) July 18, 2021

Well, only if this was true and possible, fans would have been extremely happy over this reunion. Nonetheless, fans are still going gaga over the announcement of The Kapil Sharma Show coming back to our television screens.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

It’ll be such a treat to watch them together again! The most awaited REUNION! Welcome back @KapilSharmaK9 & team! ❤️💫#TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/BxB8CDYvau — 𝐊𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥 🖤 (@khushal_tweets) July 18, 2021

Finally the Wait is Over ….!#TheKapilSharmaShow new season Coming really very Soon …! pic.twitter.com/lQTJIdUMoK — Kapilian~k9 (@kapilian_k9) July 18, 2021

#TheKapilSharmaShow Pass it on. Maximum 🔄❤️ Finally wai is over. New season coming soon with old faces. pic.twitter.com/0gctMtfa7W — Mohammed.Ammar (@AMMAR_B055) July 18, 2021

So happy to watch @KapilSharmaK9 Fit n fine, Many people were saying That his back pain is now good but watching him By myself gives more relief to me. Just waiting for promo and his comeback. #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/GFOLpbQQHu — Shreyash (@Shreyash_2204) July 18, 2021

Yay, are y’all excited for the new innings of The Kapil Sharma Show? We definitely are.

Tell us your thoughts on the same in the comments below? And if you would love to see Kapil collaborating with Sunil Grover soon?

