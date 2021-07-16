Kapil Sharma is the most popular comedian in the Television industry and there’s no second thoughts to it. He rose to fame after his win in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007). Ever since he’s done a lot of comedy shows before starting one of his own. He’s also been a part of multiple Bollywood films and is coming up with his own Netflix show. But have you ever seen his throwback pictures from way before his career witnessed a takeoff? Read on for details.

Like most aspiring stars, Kapil used to be a part of theatre too. The comedian shared a glimpse of his theatre play from the old days on Instagram. Fans are in disbelief and having a hard time figuring out which one is their favourite from the lot.

Kapil Sharma has witnessed a drastic transformation over the years. He was really thin and his face was a hell lot different too. The Firangi actor shared a picture with his theatre friends, and the snap was clicked after they completed their rehearsals.

“After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture 🤔 ? N write in comments below 🤗 #old #memories #college #theatre,” Kapil Sharma captioned his post.

Of course, fans had a tough time figuring out which one Kapil is in the picture!

A fan wrote, “I am able to see you and also able to find you ,but how did i tell you that’s you”

“Aap kaun vale ho ye batao,” another asked.

A user could figure out Kapil Sharma as he commented, “Are yai table pakad kai lete hue ho Kapil sahab”

Archana Puran Singh even mocked the host as she commented, “Found you @kapilsharma !! Right hand side pe… kaale dupatte mein, hai na…?”

Truly, fame can change you drastically and Kapil Sharma is a living example.

