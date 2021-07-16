Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon complete 13 years on the small screen. It’s a rarity in today’s time that a comedy show not just enjoys a prime time-space but even keeps making its fan base stronger. Forget the show, even the actors have their own strong following and one such is Nirmal Soni who witnessed a scary incident due to it.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at an incident that was really overwhelming for Nirmal Soni and the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But before that, let us inform you more about Soni and his journey with the show. For those who have started watching the show just a few years back, Soni was the first one to play Dr. Hathi in the show. He was replaced by the late Kavi Kumar Azad. After Azad’s tragic demise, Soni once again took upon the role.

The scary incident about which we are talking had taken place in Gujarat. It happened when the TMKOC team including Sharad Sankla aka Abdul, Soni and others were returning from an event. They were traveling in a car, which was being chased by 15-20 bikers. In a chat with TV Times, Soni revealed that they later discovered that those bikers were actually their die-hard fans.

Now, that’s an interesting story and fan moment Nirmal Soni will remember forever!

Meanwhile, speaking of the current status of the show, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team returned to Mumbai a few days back. After shooting in Silvassa and Vapi, the team has started shooting on their original sets in Mumbai’s Goregaon film city. The show will witness a return a full-fledged return of Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka, who was out of the show due to COVID and health issues.

