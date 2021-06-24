Kapil Sharma’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of an inspiration. The comedian started off with The Laughter Challenge and soon with his massive fan following launched his own show called ‘The Comedy Nights With Kapil’ followed by ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But do y’all know the amount that he started off in TKSS? Read to know the scoop below.

Kapil is one of the highest-paid television celebrities in the current times and his show enjoys a massive fan following all around the world.

According to BollywoodLife, Kapil Sharma started off 30 lakhs and is reportedly coming back soon with his show in the increase of his fees and will now be taking 50 lakhs per episode. And that means the comedian will be making a sum of Rs 1 crore a week. Whoa, that’s a HUGE number!

Isn’t he a real-life crorepati? Well, that’s the result of his hard work and sheer determination.

Kapil also tried his luck in Bollywood but couldn’t succeed with it. But nevertheless, all the A-list Bollywood celebrities come to his show in order to promote their films before the release.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the list goes on has already graced the show with their respective appearances.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently welcomed his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath and named him Trishaan. On the occasion of Father’s day, the comedian gave the first glimpse of his son to the world and took the internet by storm.

Kapil also has a 1-year-old daughter with his wife named Anayra.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Aren’t these two absolute cuties?

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s real-life crorepati story? Tell us in the comments below.

