Dilip Joshi is one of the best personalities in the Indian TV industry. He could be a most serious person on the set, and within a second, he could be a complete goofball. One such instance was witnessed by the audience when the veteran actor surprised them with a change in his expression, before presenting an award to Kapil Sharma.

It traces back to 2014’s Indian Telly Awards when Dilip and Disha Vakani were invited to present the award to Best Actor in a Comic Role. That year, Dilip missed the trophy and it was Kapil who won in a ‘popular’ category. Reportedly, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor and Kapil don’t share a good bond. It’s all due to Kapil’s style of comedy. For the unversed, Dilip’s co-actor Shailesh Lodha once slammed the comedian for using cheap jokes.

The spark between Dilip Joshi and Kapil Sharma was clearly visible when fans screamed the latter’s name even before the Taarak Mehta actor could open the cue card. Dilip took a funny dig at Kapil fans by saying, “Ye bhai, ye diya hai mujhe lifafa yaar. Bolne do yaar, unn logo ne bohot mehnat ki hai. Jury dekhti hai sab, parakhti hai, uske baad decide karti hai. Aisa thodi hai ki kisiko bhi de diya” (Man, I have got this cue card to announce the winner, let me speak. The jury has done a lot of hard work in choosing the winner. The award will not be given to anyone just like that).

Further, Dilip Joshi said “you all are right” to fans and announced Kapil Sharma as a winner. It all ended well as Kapil did show his respect to the Taarak Mehta actor in his speech.

After this award ceremony, several reports were out stating how Dilip isn’t very fond of Kapil’s comedy. However, no one ever spoke about the rumoured differences.

