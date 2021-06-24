Anushka Sen is the youngest contestant on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Time and again, the beauty had been posting pictures with all the co-contestants. From Divyanka Tripathi to Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill – it was apparent that the Baal Veer actress was the most pampered. The shoot may have been over but her father is reportedly stuck in Cape Town. Below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

We saw all the contestants return to Mumbai on Tuesday. Shweta Tiwari to Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani as well as Rahul Vaidya, the contestants interacted with the media. Anushka was accompanied to Cape Town by her father since she’s only 18.

Advertisement

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, Anushka Sen tested negative in the mandatory test done before departure from Cape Town. However, her father tested positive for the coronavirus and wasn’t allowed to board the flight.

Some other reports even suggest that Anushka Sen’s father requested a double-check and tested negative in the following test. Throughout Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey, Anushka’s father remained away from her as well as all the other contestants.

Meanwhile, Anushka after returning from Cape Town revealed her experience of the show. In a conversation with TOI, the Baal Veer actress said, “When I was offered the show, the first thing that came to my mind was that I want to explore this show. And as I said this year is all about experiences, I wanted to experience this. I wanted to do things that I’ve never done before in my career. That’s just working out for me. I jumped with joy when I was offered this show and I was excited to experience something new. I would call this once in a lifetime experience.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: The Family Man 2: Lankan Tamil Diaspora Step Up To Protests Against The Makers Of The Show



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube