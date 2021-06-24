Kangana Ranaut did the unthinkable when she graced the Koffee With Karan couch. It was back in 2017 when she graced the controversial show with Saif Ali Khan. She took numerous potshots at KJo, starting from nepotism issues to mocking her English. We all know the consequences of it all, but do you know how their next reunion went like? Read on for details.

It was back in 2018 when Karan and Kangana reunited on the sets of India’s Next Superstars. While the actress was invited as a guest, KJo was one of the judges on the show. A fun sequence was witnessed when the actress pulled a prank on the hosts Karan Wahi and Ritvik Dhanjani.

During a sequence, Kangana Ranaut pretended to disapprove a joke made by Karan Wahi and Ritvik Dhanjani. The actress said, “Yeh itne gande sher hain, itne gande aur itne wahiyat. Aur aap kya keh rahe the aap off-camera bolenge?” It was Karan Johar and his reaction that was worth a watch during the entire sequence.

Karan Wahi replied to Kangana Ranaut saying, “Hum off-camera maarte hain na.” To this the actress added, “Off-camera kyu maarenge, jab show khatam ho jayega toh. Yeh kya propagate kar rahe hai aap, eve-teasing?”

In another video, Ritvik Dhanjani was heard saying, “we haven’t asked Kangana about her love life.” The actress responded, “I would not have approved this stupid joke, but anyway. This is the last act, right?” Karan Johar looked intimidated during the entire sequence.

Kangana Ranaut, however, laughed out loud and later said, “Mere ishq ke kisse pure desh ke newspapers me likhe jaate hai.” The actress even gave high five to Karan Johar after their prank on the hosts.

Well, that was quite unexpected. Wasn’t it?

