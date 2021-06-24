Rakhi Sawant is one hell of an entertainer, and no one can deny that. The moment she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, the reality show became more entertaining, and fans loved watching her. In BB 14, she spoke a lot about her husband Ritesh, after which fans were speculating if he is for real or not. But, now Sawant wants to participate in the next season of the reality show as well, but this time with her husband.

Yes! You heard it right. Rakhi revealed that she wants Salman Khan to teach him a lesson. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her dance number Dream Mein Entry spoke about participating in BB15 with her husband and a lot more. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to an interview given to Bollywood Life, Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to participate in Bigg Boss 15 too but with her husband Ritesh. She says, “I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married.”

Rakhi Sawant adds, “I have not stayed with my husband. So if I stay with him in the house, the entire country will see how we stay together and how our tuning is. I want our relationship to work 100%. I don’t know about my husband. I believe in one life, one husband, one God and one world.”

There were reports saying that Ritesh has left Rakhi Sawant. But she has a different side to it. “Mere husband ne na mujhe chhoda hai na pakda hai. It’s hanging. But I am proud of my husband. He is a very nice guy and is damn intelligent. He is a very good businessman and well educated. But he is very short-tempered. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

Well, it would be really interesting to watch Rakhi Sawant with her husband Ritesh in the Bigg Boss 15 house. What do you think?

