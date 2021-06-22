Bigg Boss 15 is already making a lot of buzz after the recently concluded season. Several big names have popped up for the next season of the controversial reality show. Now the latest report suggests Sangay Tsheltrim, who was one of the villains in Radhe, could be a contestant in the next season of BB.

For the unversed, Tsheltrim is a retired Army officer who also owns the biggest gym in Bhutan. He was not only a Cadet in the National Defence Academy in India but also a former Bhutanese army officer. He is a big fan of Salman.

Reportedly, Sangay Tsheltrim came down to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 3. Interestingly, the Dabangg star instantly offered him a major villain role in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now as per the latest report from SpotboyE, he could be seen in Bigg Boss House.

A source revealed to the publication, “Sangay was approached to participate in the reality show last month. He has also shown his interest and discussions on the monetary part are going on. The makers are very keen on getting Sangay onboard as they feel he will be very entertaining to the audience just like his character in the film Radhe.”

Recently, it was reported that Bigg Boss 15 will air for almost six long months. The makers of the show have reportedly taken the decision after looking at the response of previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14 which managed to gauge the interest of the audience for a long time.

The report also stated that the makers of Bigg Boss 15 will be introducing a new wild card contestant in the house in order to make the show more interesting.

So what do you think of Sangay Tsheltrim in Bigg Boss house in the next season? Let us know in the comments.

