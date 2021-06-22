Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes To Madhuri Dixit – 5 'Startup' Celebs Of Bollywood!

Bollywood celebrities have time and again gone ahead to invest in varied businesses. They get to sharpen their business acumen through this. However, not many celebs are readily eager to invest in startups as it involves bigger risks. But there are a handful of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes, Madhuri Dixit and others who have gone ahead with their love for the idea that they’ve invested in many startups.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at 5 such celebrities whose investments in startups were absolutely brilliant.

Deepika Padukone

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is not just the topmost when it comes to being an actress; she even leads from the front when investing in startups, as she has so many of them. Firstly, she did an investment in Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia. Secondly, she invested in Bengaluru-based space tech startup Bellatrix Aerospace. Thirdly, her investment office, KA Enterprises led an angel round of investment in electric vehicle mobility startup BluSmart. Lastly, she invested in a seed round in the learning and community platform FrontRow.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The beauty queen is known for her love for fitness. Just like Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandes invested in Mumbai-based start-up Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices under the brand Raw Pressery. It is the first company in India to acquire a unique HPP (high-pressure processing) technology, which increases shelf-life and maintains nutrition in natural products. It’s one of the highest-selling nutritional juices in today’s times.

Pragya Kapoor

Besides being a talented film producer, she is also an environmentalist. She invested in Brown Living with a vision to make everyone aware of the sustainable and plastic-free online marketplace. She envisions creating a bridge between the consumer and small businesses. She has been vocal about a plastic-free world, and for that, she picked up the perfect partner in Brown Living founder, Chaitisi Ahuja.

Madhuri Dixit

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes, even Madhuri Dixit has her own startup. The dancing queen of Bollywood has a keen love for fitness as well. She invested in Vishal Gondal’s wearable technology startup, GOQii. The company focuses on wearable fitness technology and personal fitness training for its customers. While she backs the company with her money, her husband serves as the Chief Medical Officer for the same organisation.

Ronnie Screwvala

Not only does he have a flair for picking up the best scripts for his production ventures, he even has a keen eye for great startups. He invested in UpGrad, a platform analogous to a school for other aspiring entrepreneurs. The platform has experts from the industry impart their wisdom from first-hand experiences in order to help upcoming entrepreneurs and venture capitalists with their vision.

Must Read: Whoa! Nicole Kidman Was Considered To Romance Ajay Devgn In Shivaay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube