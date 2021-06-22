Kangana Ranaut Feels People Who “Never Loved” Animals Have Some “Serious Growing Up” To Do

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an ardent animal lover and an environmentalist, going by her latest post on social media. The actress posted a picture petting a horse on Tuesday morning on Instagram stories. She tagged the horse as her “friend”.

She wrote on the image: “This morning with my friend. If you never loved animals like your own or felt trees bleed when chopped in pieces then you have some serious growing up to do.”

Kangana Ranaut has been regularly going horse riding, going by the pictures she shares on social media and was even seen riding a horse for the film “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”, which released in 2019.

Currently she awaits the release of her film “Dhaakad”. The film is touted as a spy thriller that casts Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

Apart from “Dhaakad”, Kangana’s upcoming roster includes “Thalaivi” and “Tejas”.

