Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are missing Ghanshyam Nayak aka their beloved Natu Kaka for a long time now. Due to health reasons and COVID conditions, the veteran actor had to skip the shoot. Finally, Natu is back on the show. Excited by the same, the actor recently revealed how he’s feeling and also spoke on his relation with Salman Khan as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completed 22 years.

For the unversed, Ghanshyam has been part of the industry for over three decades. In this long career span, the actor has done as many as 250 Hindi, Gujarati films and around 350 TV shows. He has also worked closely with Bollywood’s Dabangg actor during Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Sharing the fond memories of the film, in a talk with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed that Aishwarya Rai used to touch his feet sometimes as he was an elder in the industry. Known for his role of Vitthal Kaka in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ghanshyam had a pleasant experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the entire team. What’s more amazing is that he and Salman Khan became really close after the film.

Talking about his equation with Salman Khan, Ghanshyam Nayak said, “Salman Khan still addresses me as Vitthal Kaka. He has always met me warmly whenever he had come on the sets to promote his films on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He hugs me whenever he meets me.”

Coming to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor reportedly shot for an episode in Daman. He’s all geared up to shoot when the team returns to Mumbai. “Yes, the treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It’s fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow’s episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work,” he said while speaking about his condition amid diagnosis with cancer.

