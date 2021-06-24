Actor-model Poonam Pandey features in a water tank with baby sharks in an upcoming music video. Poonam says she shot for the video despite always fearing sharks.

Advertisement

“This was possibly one of the most difficult shoots I have ever done. We shot over four days and every day I had to sit in the water for hours. I have always feared sharks and in this tank there were a lot of baby sharks,” Poonam says.

Advertisement

In the video, Poonam Pandey is dressed in a black monokini as she danced in of the shark tank and lip-syncs the lyrics underwater.

“I had to be underwater and lip-sync the song. It was supremely difficult. I used to shiver and this has to be the craziest shoot that I have ever done. I hope people like it,” Poonam Pandey signs off.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accidentally Ends Up Revealing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner? Hint: It’s Not Divyanka Tripathi Or Rahul Vaidya!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube