Trust Poonam Pandey to do the weirdest things possible. The adult star accused her husband of molesting, assaulting and threatening her in Goa last year. A police case was filed following which Sam Bombay was arrested and later released on bail. The couple is now back together again but what’s grabbing eyeballs are the pregnancy rumours! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

To begin with, after all the drama, Poonam and Sam are back together. The model recently confirmed their reconciliation and mentioned that she ‘saved their marriage.’ But is the couple planning to take the next big step in their relationship and welcome parenthood?

Advertisement

Many reports had recently been claiming that Poonam Pandey is 6 months pregnant. Reacting to it all in a conversation with Zoom, the adult star said, “Zabaradasti pregnant mat banao.” Just not that, she even added that she will distribute sweets the day she’s expecting and her life is simply an open book.

Opening about her reconciliation with Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey added, “We are sorted. I saved my marriage. Agar kisi se pyar kia hai toh aap itni jaldi give up kaise kar sakte ho (if you love someone, then how can you give up so soon)? I understand problems hoti hain but chance banta hai, if you have loved someone (I agree problems can occur, but one chance must be given).”

The model also revealed that they’re living a happy life amid the pandemic. “Khaane mein kum namak dalti hu (I put less salt in my food). I am going to open a YouTube channel. My cooking is at another level. Taj fail hai. I have a beautiful bungalow in Bandra and I cook very well. My husband is a chef and I have learnt a lot from him,” Poonam Pandey added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Milkha Singh’s Book Ends With A Life-Lesson, Amitabh Bachchan Shares!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube