Remember when Poonam Pandey made a controversial statement about stripping if team India won the Cricket World Cup? Well, the beauty is back and is yet again making noise with her bold statements. Reportedly, the actress is planning to strip again if India wins against New Zealand. Read to know the scoop below.

The beauty never misses a chance to be in the headlines. From her marriage to Sam Bombay to filing an FIR against him, Pandey has been in the limelight for a while now.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Poonam Pandey said, “Cricket chalu hai? log cricket khel rahe hain? And if it is happening should I again say that I will strip if India wins this time? I have no clue about this. I will go back home. I will check and think of controversy if possible.”

Adding to her statement, Sam Bombay who happens to be her husband said, “Can I strip?” to which Poonam Pandey replied, “You want to strip? India haar jaayegi mat karna.”

Meanwhile, back in 2011 talking to Times Of India, Poonam said, “Yes, I will certainly go nude to meet the boys if they lift the World Cup.”

Talking about her parents’ reaction, Poonam Pandey said, “My parents, and everyone else too, are very happy with my decision. Initially, they were surprised, but after that they’ve supported me fully. I am getting a great response from the country. People are supporting me so much in this endeavour; everyone’s asking me to go for it.”

Talking about the moral police, Poonam Pandey said, “I’m not committing a crime. I love cricket and I am doing this for the entire nation, and the nation’s love for cricket. Every single person in this country loves cricket. I have already done many different kinds of shoots, so I thought that for the country, I should do something bigger. And I am not scared of people.”

What are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey stripping for team India yet again? Tell us in the comments below.

