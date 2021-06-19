The KRK and Mika Singh battle is getting entertaining day by day. Every day we get to hear a new development in this fight, and this time Kamaal R Khan has released a shocking audio clip of the singer talking to someone and apparently “insulting all the big celebs.” Not only this, but the film critic now also has Rakhi Sawant on his side. If Mika’s leaked audio clip was not enough, he posted a recording of the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant too, claiming it is her reaction to his video against the singer.

In the video which KRK released, Rakhi can be heard laughing in it, and Mika can be heard talking to someone and taking the names of all the big celebs like Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others. Well, we bet you would want to hear her reaction. Keep scrolling further to know more.

In the first video which Kamaal R Khan posted, Mika Singh can be heard, “mera audio bhi leak karoge to mujhe koi pharak nahi padne wala. Achi tarah sab sikha sakta hu main. Na hi bhai main Salman hu, na hi Karan Johar, na Anurag, sorry bolta hu. Bollywood ke jitney bhi log hai na unmese koi bhi nahi hu.” Check out the entire clip below:

In the second video Rakhi Sawant can be heard laughing in the video and saying, “KRK bhai ye kya kar rahe ho yaar aap (What are you doing KRK).” Posting the video, KRK wrote in his tweet, “This is the hilarious reaction of #RakhiSawant after watching my video of #Mika! Lol!” Check out Kamaal R Khan’s tweet below:

Well, we are really waiting to hear Mika Singh’s reaction to this audio clip of Rakhi Sawant released by KRK.

For the unversed, KRK and Mika have been fighting ever since the release of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film critic gave an unfavourable review of the movie and claimed that the actor slapped him with a legal suit for it. The singer defended Salman and released a diss track on KRK, calling him a dog. In response, KRK, too, shared a video on Mika and called him a ‘pig’.

Do you think this battle is gonna end anytime soon?

