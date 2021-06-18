Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. She is also well known for being the judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. The popular singer was once compared to Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira. Scroll down to know more.

Neha rose to fame following her stint at Indian Idol 2 where she came as a contestant. The singer then went on to give her voice for several songs like Second Hand Jawani (Cocktail, 2012), O Saki Saki (Batla House, 2019), Dilbar (Sathyameva Jayate, 2018) and many more.

Neha Kakkar started singing at a very young age along with her sister Sonu Kakkar. Due to her hard work and dedication, the singer has earned a lot of success in the music industry. She now enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and has given back to back hits in her career. So far she has done approximately 1,000 concerts and hence fans compared her to Colombian singer Shakira.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dilbar singer also spoke about being compared to the international singer. She said, “It feels great to be compared to Colombian singer, Shakira. After Second Hand Jawani, like we say, Gaadi Chal Padi Aur High-Speed Main Chali Jaa Rahi Hai, I don’t want to stop at all.”

When she was asked whether she considers her elder sister Sonu, also a singer, to be her competitor, Neha Kakkar said, “There is no competition at all, as Sonu didi and I sound completely different.”

The ‘Garmi’ singer then also shared her thoughts on authorities objecting to the lyrics of some recent Bollywood songs. Neha said, “We do discuss with our lyricists when we are recording. But we cannot stop making or singing such songs just because certain sections of society don’t like it. I see no point in creating a ruckus about it.”

