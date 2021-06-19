Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali create magic together on the silver screen. The dynamic duo has given us two of the most amazing movies of our times, Tamasha and Rockstar. The movies still remain among our favourites. Hence, the moment it was announced that the powerhouses would collaborate together after almost six years, fans could not keep their calm.

Apart from a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a Luv Ranjan project, Ranbir has oaky-ed verbally to work with Imtiaz in his next. We know you all want to get all the details about the same. Keep scrolling further to know more.

After the news of Ranbir Kapoor uniting with Imtiaz Ali after six years went viral, fans thought that it would be the biopic of controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila. But, as per the latest reports in Bollywood Hungama, it is said that this film is not what the fans are thinking it is.

A source close to the development informed the portal, “While the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila was one of the films Imtiaz Ali was working on, he had two other scripts too that he was writing simultaneously. One is a social film that sends out a message on suicide; the details of the other film have been carefully kept under wraps. Ranbir Kapoor’s film is not a biopic because it will bring him to a similar Rockstar space with him playing a musician, although the stories are poles apart.”

With this, we only wonder if Ranbir is not doing the biopic because it’s in Rockstar space?

Anyway, the source continued, “Ranbir’s film is one of the other two projects that Imtiaz has been readying. “Well, whatever it is, the thought of Ranbir Kapoor reuniting with Imtiaz Ali after six long years itself is quite exciting, and we know fans cannot wait for the official announcement. Well, so can we.

