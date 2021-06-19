Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one of the best singers in the Bollywood industry. His voice is like magic, and he has given us some of the best melodies till now. Apart from his singing, the singer is also known for his bold statements, and he is breaking the internet with yet another one of his. During one of his Facebook live sessions, the singer spoke about a lot of things from his career in playback singing, and he went on to call Akshay Kumar’ Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’.

Yes! You heard that right. Abhijeet also went on to claim that his songs made Akshay the star that he is today. Keep scrolling further to know what he said.

In a Facebook live session with India.com, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about how his music made actors popular and how his songs turned a few of them into stars. He said, “I am made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn’t worth anything. There’s Shah Rukh Khan on one side, and there’s Suniel Shetty on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks, and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him. Every time someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturised on both the actors were a hit.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya then talked about Khiladi Kumar and the beginning of his stardom. He said, “My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star, whether it’s Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi (1992 film for which the singer had sung many popular songs including Waada Raha Sanam), and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before, but my songs turned them into stars”.

Well, we don’t know what to say to this. All we can wait for is Akshay to react to Abhijeet’s statements. Anyway, do you agree with the singer’s statements? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

