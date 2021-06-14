Phobia is an irrational fear of something that’s unlikely to cause harm. People across the globe have different fears, and the same is true for top Bollywood stars. These actors and actresses may seem untouchable in front of the camera, but there is a thing or two they are afraid of in real life.

While some stars fear insects and reptiles like cockroaches, snakes, lizards and spiders, a few have irrational fears of things like tomatoes, fruits and even ceiling fans.

Want to know which Bollywood celeb fears what? Then scroll down to check out our list of 12 stars and their somewhat strange phobias.

Shah Rukh Khan – Equinophobia

This may be shocking to those who do not know everything about the King of Bollywood. Despite riding horses in several films, Shah Rukh Khan fears these majestic beasts, aka he has Equinophobia. As per reports, the story is that while filming Karan Arjun, SRK injured himself badly in a sequence where he was riding a horse, and thus his phobia was born. Ever since he refuses to let any horse come near him.

Deepika Padukone – Ophidiophobia

Snakes are dangerous creatures and kill people and animals with their venom and coil tight grips. It good to be cautious of this reptile, and Deepika Padukone knows so too. The actress keeps a distance from them as she has Ophidiophobia – a phobia of these slithering creatures.

Salman Khan – Cleithrophobia

While the King of Bollywood is afraid of horses, the industry’s bhaijaan suffers from Cleithrophobia, aka the fear of being trapped. His phobia manifests itself while the Dabangg actor has to travel in elevators.

Alia Bhatt – Nyctophobia

This young superstar of Bollywood has Nyctophobia – the fear of darkness. As per reports, Alia freaks out when it turns dark and needs dim lights and the curtains a little open to get some peaceful sleep.

Ranbir Kapoor – Katsaridaphobia & Arachnophobia

How many of you get scared of insects, especially cockroaches? My hand will be the highest right besides Ranbir Kapoor. The Rockstar actor has Katsaridaphobia, which is the fear of cockroaches. Not just that, this Bollywood heartthrob also had arachnophobia or a fear of spiders – well, I don’t fall in this category.

Katrina Kaif – Herpetophobia & Lycopersicoaphobia

Katrina Kaif has two fears – Herpetophobia, aka the fear of lizards and Lycopersicoaphobia, aka the fear of tomatoes. This revelation surfaced during the filming of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when the Bollywood actress had to shoot for the Tomatina festival.

Vicky Kaushal – Aquaphobia

The Masaan actor can win our heart on screen and off the screen, but he will stay miles away from sources of water. This is because Vicky Kaushal suffers from Aquaphobia -the fear of drowning. So if you ever see Vicky head underwater for any scene, be sure to applaud him for overcoming his fear, at least enough to get it captured on camera. As per reports, Mr Kaushal also suffers from Phasmophobia – the fears of ghosts.

Sonam Kapoor – Cleithrophobia & Claustrophobia

Bollywood’s fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, has two phobias – Cleithrophobia & Claustrophobia. While the former is the fear of being trapped, the latter arises when a person gets anxious in closed spaces. Revealing that she feels stressed out when in an elevator, Sonam once confessed that she always take the stairs, but if needed to take an elevator, she would stuff herself in the corner of the elevator.

Arjun Kapoor – Aanemistiraphobia

This is bizarre. Apparently, Arjun Kapoor has no fans in his house and even refuses to stay in a room if there are fans there. As per reports, this Bollywood hunk has Aanemistiraphobia – that is, he fears ceiling (in his case) fans of Ceiling Fans. Isn’t that strange?

Vidya Balan – Ailurophobia

Cats are cute little furballs, but not for Vidya Balan. As per reports, Vidya has Ailurophobia, that is, she fears cats. Does this mean we may never see a cat alongside the Tumhari Sulu actress on the silver screen?

Abhishek Bachchan – Fructophobia

This may be one of the most bizarre phobias you may have ever heard of. Abhishek Bachchan has Fructophobia. Wondering what that is? Well, AB Junior has a fear of fruits, so much so that he has apparently never eaten a fruit in his life. Who other has a phobia of fruits?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Equinophobia

Another Bollywood celebrity who suffers from Equinophobia is the desi-now-videsi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Just like Shah Rukh Khan, PeeCee too fears horses and avoids going anywhere near the majestic animal. In fact, it has been reported that she does not shoot scenes where horses are involved.

Which Bollywood celeb’s phobia was the weirdest, and which was the most relatable? Do let us know in the comments below.

