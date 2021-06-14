Bollywood has witnessed some of the worst fights and many actors have refused to sign films together. However, there are only a handful of times that things escalated to physical confrontation and one of the incidents was between Amrita Rao and Esha Deol.

Advertisement

Amrita and Esha had worked together on the 2006 film Pyare Mohan. While the two have played the role of shy, demure girls on screen but they disliked each other off-screen. Soon they involved in a catfight which turned as ugly and worse as you can imagine. As per reports, Amrita made some snide comments on Esha on the film sets. In a fit of anger, the latter slapped the former.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Times Of India, Esha Deol conceded that she did slap Amrita Rao on the sets of the 2006 film. She said, “Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.”

Esha Deol further said, “She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us,”

However, things didn’t get out of hands as the Vivaah actress soon apologized to Esha. The Dhoom actress said, “She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us.”

Amrita Rao, on the other hand, opened up about the whole episode during a conversation with SantaBanta and said, “It’s unfair to blame her but I don’t want to say anything more. It’s a closed chapter for me.”

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Team Pace Up To Shoot Crucial Portions From Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube