KGF 2 Finally Postpones, Yash To Turn A Naval Officer In His Next 'Pan India' Movie? Read On
KGF 2 Finally Postpones, Yash To Turn A Naval Officer In His Next ‘Pan India’ Movie? Deets Inside(Pic Credit: Movie Still)

The fans are eagerly waiting for the KGF: Chapter 2 release starring Yash but it seems like the fans will have to wait a little longer. Although there’s no official announcement regarding the delay in the release date reportedly, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film around August or September. However, we have got the details on the superstar’s next film, where he’ll be seen playing the role of a navy officer.

Yash enjoys a massive fan following in our country especially after he played the character of Rocky Bhai in KGF.

If the reports are to be believed, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash will be released somewhere around August or September. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the makers are in talks with the distributors to release the film in multiple languages.

The makers want a gap of at least 2 weeks between the release of KGF and any other massive budget movie.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, might also miss its initial release date following the same reason of distributorship. The makers might use this opportunity to release KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash.

And there’s good news coming in for all the Yash fans. The superstar has reportedly signed an action thriller for his next and will be seen playing the role of a navy officer.

There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding Yash’s next and we can expect one in the near future.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Are y’all excited to see Yash playing the role of a navy officer in his next? Tell us in the comments below.

