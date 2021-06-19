The fans are eagerly waiting for the KGF: Chapter 2 release starring Yash but it seems like the fans will have to wait a little longer. Although there’s no official announcement regarding the delay in the release date reportedly, the makers are reportedly planning to release the film around August or September. However, we have got the details on the superstar’s next film, where he’ll be seen playing the role of a navy officer.

Yash enjoys a massive fan following in our country especially after he played the character of Rocky Bhai in KGF.

If the reports are to be believed, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash will be released somewhere around August or September. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the makers are in talks with the distributors to release the film in multiple languages.

The makers want a gap of at least 2 weeks between the release of KGF and any other massive budget movie.

Makers Of #KGFChapter2 Planning To Reveal The Release Date On July16 . Possible Dates Likely October – Dassera Release Or December . Need 2-3 Months For Promotions Only Lyrical Songs , Promos and Trailer Trailer Will Release 1 Month Or 20Days Before Release Only #YashBOSS — Telugu Yash Fans Club ™ కె జి ఎఫ్ (@YashTeluguFc) June 16, 2021

Like KGF1 #YashBOSS Will Promote KGF2 all Over India and As sources BOSS will Promote Movie In Other Countries also This Time #KGFChapter2 Will Be The Biggest Release For any Indian Movie all Over World . Hoping For The Best Movie Will Release Only In 2021 🙏 @TheNameIsYash — Telugu Yash Fans Club ™ కె జి ఎఫ్ (@YashTeluguFc) June 16, 2021

According to reports, SS Rajamouli’s RRR which was scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, might also miss its initial release date following the same reason of distributorship. The makers might use this opportunity to release KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash.

And there’s good news coming in for all the Yash fans. The superstar has reportedly signed an action thriller for his next and will be seen playing the role of a navy officer.

Strong Buzzz !!! #Yash19

Kannada Superstar #Yash Is Going To Play A Navy Officer Role In His Next With Narthan & This Movie Will Be A Pan India Subject. Official Announcement Soon…#YashBoss #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/fk5l2ojdJT — Cine Safari (@CineSafari) June 17, 2021

There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding Yash’s next and we can expect one in the near future.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Are y’all excited to see Yash playing the role of a navy officer in his next? Tell us in the comments below.

