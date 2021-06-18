Jalebi movie actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has written two books at the very young age of fifteen, Waves, the Endless Emotions, and Nixie the Mermaid and The Power of Love, has now launched a podcast series titled as ‘Love, Be Love, Beloved’. The series aims at uplifting the spirits of her fans and followers.

When asked what the motivation was behind the podcast series, Digangana Suryavanshi said, “Words are perhaps the most beautiful medium to express ourselves. People compliment my voice a lot as I am more of a person who would prefer talking on the phone over texts. So I thought why not channelize my vocal cords through which I can actually help those who are feeling a little low or have given up on love in these testing times. People who don’t have a perspective will feel uplifted.”

Digangana Suryavanshi also spoke of how ‘Love’ as a word has been romanticized vociferously, but that word holds higher regard and is much beyond just romance. Digangana says, ” In the first episode itself, I have explained how ‘Love’ is not a word that is just confined to romance. Love begins when we learn to love ourselves first. How can we love somebody if we don’t love ourselves first? The real meaning of love is to embrace and not expect anything from anybody”.

On the professional front, the actress is all set to be a part of the biggest periodic film of 2021 titled ‘The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon’. Digangana will also be seen alongside Gopichand in the upcoming Telugu drama ‘Seetimaarr’ which will hit the theatres later this year.

