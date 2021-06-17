When we see celebrities’ skin, we often wonder what skincare regime they follow to get such flawless results, isn’t it? Tamannaah Bhatia in a recent interview revealed the weirdest thing she has applied on her face and it’s gross beyond your imagination. Read to know the details below.

Bhatia also added that if the skin problem persists, women should get it checked with a medical expert.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that the weirdest thing she has applied on her face is her own saliva and said, “The strangest thing I’ve applied is not even that strange. It’s that earth-clay kind of thing with apple cider vinegar. I think that’s pretty weird because I don’t remember how I got convinced into putting that on my face.”

The Baahubali actress further added, “This probably comes under your question ‘what is the weirdest thing you’ve put on your face’ but the fact remains your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your… It sounds a bit gross, but it actually does work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in November Story and talking about the same, she said, “The two things that I was looking for in a web series were a relatable script and a strong character that would pique audience interest.”

The beauty further spoke about working with director Ram Subramaniam and said, “When Ram Subramanian approached me with the script of November Story, not only did it align with these two parameters, but the holistic vision he embodied for a series as complex as this, was extremely admirable. His well-rounded vision along with his impressive storytelling skills got me to sign November Story.”

What are your thoughts on Tamannaah Bhatia’s skincare hack involving ‘saliva’? Tell us in the comments below.

