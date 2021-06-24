Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one such actor whose presence in any Bollywood film makes it a must-watch. Be it his simplicity or brilliance in acting, Siddiqui sure knows how to climb the ladder of success with hard work, and he is doing that. He is one of the few actors who has worked with all the three Khan’s Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

When asked to identify the difference between working with Salman and SRK, Nawaz had a perfect reply, and we bet you would want to know it. Keep scrolling further to know more.

A comparison between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is always drawn in the industry. So when an actor works with both the Khan’s, he/she is made to answer the difference between working with both. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also put in a similar spot.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Shah Rukh bhai ka hai, ek scene ko jab tak uska… kyunki theatre kiya hai unhone… Mujhe laga ek actor ke saath kaam kar raha hu (With Shah Rukh, with every scene… because he’s done theatre himself… I felt like I was working with a real actor). Bhai ka yeh hai ki ek scene hogaya, ek baar hogaya, ab dobara nahi karenge Bhai (With Salman, a scene is shot only once. No second takes).”

He admitted, however, that had it not been for the success of his mainstream films, he wouldn’t be able to do the small-budget projects. “Meri chhoti filmein chal sakti hain, kyunki maine yeh badi filmein ki hain. Tu chala ke dikha de (My independent films work because I’ve done these big films. You try),” he said, responding to criticisms of being called a sell-out by the independent film community.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 and ever since has not looked back.

Now you tell us that who do you think Nawaz makes a good team with? Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan?

