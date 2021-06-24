Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan had a treat for us all. On the 15th anniversary of Krrish – the second film in the superhero franchise where he plays the titular role – HR announced Krrish 4. While this announcement made us super excited, we have now got some details about what the film will be based on and even speculation on a character from the first film making an appearance in it. Excited? Then scroll down for the deets.

Celebrating 15 Years Of Krrish, Hrithik tweeted, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings.” This led to many theorizing what the film could be about, and now, a source close to it has spilt the beans. As per this insider, the fourth film in the superhero franchise will have time travel elements and may see Jadoo made an appearance. Read on for all the juice.

After a conversation with a source close to the development of Krrish 4, Pinkvilla reported that this instalment of the superhero film franchise would be set against the backdrop of time travel. The insider told the portal, “The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one.”

Talking further about the film and the franchise, the source added, “Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father’s equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4.”

The first time we witnessed aspects of time travel in the Krissh franchise was when Rohit Mehra pioneered a machine that can show the future in order to control the present. Other elements and details pertaining to the film are currently kept under wraps.

Talking about the Krrish 4 and the film currently being in its prep stage, the source told the above-mentioned portal, “Rakesh Ji (Rakesh Roshan) and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been working on the script for a couple of years and a lot of it is already locked. The duo has also been in conversations with visual effect experts from the West. Krrish is a dear franchise for the Roshans and they are keen to deliver a full proof film, close to the reality yet larger than life.”

Besides this superhero film, Hrithik Roshan will also star in Vikram Vedha, The Night Manager and Fighter. He is also in talks for a pivotal part in Ramayana.

