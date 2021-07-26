Advertisement
Disha Patani is one leggy lass who has been winning hearts with her amazing dance moves, fitness videos and fashion scenes. But did you know, the Bollywood beauty who stepped into the Hindi film industry with the Sushant Singh Rajput-led sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) could have made her debut much earlier? Well, this debut had a Karan Johar connection.
As per reports, KJo was planning on launching then-newcomer and model Disha with an adult comedy in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. This film, which could have been her debut, was titled No S*x Please, We’re Indians! Scroll below to know more.
As reported by BollywoodLife in September 2014, after launching promising talents like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year (2012), Karan Johar was all set to introduce Hindi cinema lover to Disha Patani. In fact, the then-newbie, who had featured in some ads till then, was initially roped in by Karan for another project titled Badtameez Dil. But given that the project was put on the back burner, the filmmaker decided to cast Disha in his then-upcoming adult comedy, No S*x Please, We’re Indians!
This film, which could have been Disha Patani’s Bollywood debut, was to be directed by Gippi fame Sonam Nair.
Unfortunately, by February 2015 source stated that No S*x Please, We’re Indians! had been shelved. As per a report in Indian Express, the adult comedy which was being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures was shelved because they couldn’t find a suitable male lead opposite Disha. As per reports, Pulkit Samrat was cast for the role but backed out just 20 days before the shooting commenced.
On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina, and the Mohit Suri directed thriller, Ek Villain Returns.
