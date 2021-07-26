Advertisement

Disha Patani is one leggy lass who has been winning hearts with her amazing dance moves, fitness videos and fashion scenes. But did you know, the Bollywood beauty who stepped into the Hindi film industry with the Sushant Singh Rajput-led sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) could have made her debut much earlier? Well, this debut had a Karan Johar connection.

As per reports, KJo was planning on launching then-newcomer and model Disha with an adult comedy in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. This film, which could have been her debut, was titled No S*x Please, We’re Indians! Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

As reported by BollywoodLife in September 2014, after launching promising talents like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year (2012), Karan Johar was all set to introduce Hindi cinema lover to Disha Patani. In fact, the then-newbie, who had featured in some ads till then, was initially roped in by Karan for another project titled Badtameez Dil. But given that the project was put on the back burner, the filmmaker decided to cast Disha in his then-upcoming adult comedy, No S*x Please, We’re Indians!