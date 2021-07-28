Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Creator Asit Kumarr Modi Gets Emotional As The Show Enters Its 14th Year

Advertisement

TMKOC has entered its 14th year and it’s not just a tough feat to achieve but to sustain this long is a record in itself. From Disha Vakani‘s exit to introducing multiple new characters, the show has been on a roller-coaster ride for the past few years.

Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumarr Modi has opened up about this record-shattering feat of the show. In his thank you note, he also mentioned how amid the pandemic their show emerged to be a major source of entertainment for the viewers.

Here’s what the producer of TMKOC has to say, “As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters its fourteenth year of airing the show, we wish to thank its fans and viewers for their love and support through all these years. Thirteen years ago, the show had commenced its journey on 28th July 2008.”

He also adds, “Today, not only does it spread laughter and smiles, but also has evolved to become a source that reinforces family values and positivity amongst its viewers. The last year and a half has been a difficult time for everyone.”

“We take pride in the fact that amidst the dark and gloom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attempted to cheer up and bring happiness into people’s lives. In the years to come, we promise to continue spreading smiles and joy with the same enthusiasm as we have been, through all these years,” concludes Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of TMKOC.

