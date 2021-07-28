Advertisement

Dilip Joshi revamped his career with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has been part of the show for 13 years now (celebrating the 13th anniversary today). As Jethalal, he has reached in every household and still making us laugh without a break. But with such stress of shoot, the actor did suffer some health problems. To be more specific, Dilip had gained a lot of weight while working all these years.

Those who follow Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah closely would be very well aware of how Dilip left everyone when he showed a bit lighter version in the show. Initially, there were rumours stating our beloved Jethalal is ill, due to which he has lost a lot of weight. But thankfully, the reason was different!

It was just a couple of years back, Dilip Joshi busted the secret of his weight loss and yes, it’s totally a healthy one. The actor was on a strict diet back then which made a difference of 10 kgs. Being a foodie, it was hard for Dilip to follow a good diet initially, but the positive results made him adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Opening up on his diet, Dilip Joshi once said, “Due to my hectic schedule, I do not get time to hit the gym. And so, I am on a strict diet which has helped me to shed almost 10 kgs. I think a healthy lifestyle is very important and for that weight loss was important too. I am very much happy with the positive result,” as per a report in News18.

Back in 2015, Dilip had tweeted about losing weight to be fit enough to shoot for long hours.

Just needed to lose some weight to b fit enough to shoot 12hrs. a day to entertain You lovely Freinds.😊 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) March 27, 2015

