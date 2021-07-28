Advertisement

On a day when businessman Raj Kundra, who stands accused in a p*rnography case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat said on Tuesday that it is not uncommon for Bollywood aspirants to be tricked into shooting for p*rnographic films by unscrupulous businessmen.

“A casting agent once said to me that there was an intimate scene and I have to show the director how well I can act for it,” recalled Hayat, who had entered Bigg Boss 7 as a wild card entry.

Advertisement

“I knew this was a trick because professionals would never ask any artiste to perform such a scene. I have done two love scenes in my career, and although I am not inhibited about such scenes, it was a closed set and nobody had asked me to perform the scenes before the shoot,” Sofia Hayat said.

Bollywood aspirants, Sofia Hayat said, should beware of such propositions. She added that p*rnography desensitised people from love and spoke in favour of it being treated by the courts on a par with rape.

“It switches people off love and only allows lust. Anyone selling p*rn is an enemy to the energy of love,” Hayat said.

Some of her professional work, she added, was screen-recorded and uploaded to apps like the one that is being investigated for Raj Kundra’s alleged links with it. “P*rnography is a violation of the rights of a woman and courts must treat it like rape,” Sofia Hayat said.

She also pointed out that a number of businessmen took advantage of young women in the film industry. Their only motivation is money — and what they did to women was the equivalent of rape, she said.

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Begging “Koi Acting Karwa Lo” 6 Years Ago To Having “Queues Of Movies Being Offered Right In My Parking Lot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube