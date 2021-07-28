Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi at the moment is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. Talking about his struggling days in a recent interview, the Mimi actor revealed how he would roam in Andheri for six years, looking for work and getting nothing. And now, there are queues of movies offered to him right in his parking lot. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

That’s how hard work and perseverance can change one’s life. Isn’t it? Well, Tripathi is one leading example to justify this.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Pankaj Tripathi revealed how his life has changed upside down ever since he came into the limelight and said, “To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people ‘koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo (someone please give me an acting job)’. But no one listened to me at the time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot.”

Pankaj Tripathi further added, “I find directors in my parking lot, asking me ‘Where are you? I want to do a film with you, please sit for a narration’. Earlier, I struggled but found no jobs even when I searched for them in Andheri, but now there are queues of movies being offered right in my parking lot. During those struggling days, Mridula used to take care of all the expenses, from the house rent to other basic needs.”

The Mimi actor has time and again appreciated his wife for supporting him through thin and thick.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently seen in Mimi opposite Kriti Sanon and the film is getting immense praises for their performances in the same. The film was released on July 26 ahead of the actresses’ birthday after it got leaked online.

