Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘Mimi’ is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film was supposed to be released on OTT platforms Jio Studios and Netflix on July 30. However, now it seems the film has fallen victim to online piracy and has hit the platforms already.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi’s trailer was released a few weeks ago and had received great responses from audiences and critics alike. Now days ahead of the release date, the film has been leaked online for free watching and download.

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi is leaked on torrent sites and telegram in HD prints. It is also available on piracy sites like TamilRockers, Filmywap, Onlinemovieswatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other piracy sites, reports Latestly. While the Times of India report claims that sources close to the producers said that the film has been pirated and the makers are looking at taking legal action in the case. The first copies of the film have been circulated on a chat-based app.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saie Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. The film tells the story of a young woman, played by Kriti, a young woman who becomes a surrogate mother for an American couple. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and is adapted from a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! from 2011. The film is currently streaming on OTT platforms Jio Studios and Netflix.

Previously, Salman Khan’s film Radhe too had fallen victim to online piracy. An FIR was filed in the case and a couple of offenders had also been arrested. The offenders were trying to sell copies of ‘Radhe’ for Rs 50 through various online platforms.

Piracy has been a menace that the film industry has been fighting for a long time. Several reports have claimed that OTT releases of films are more susceptible to piracy therefore stringent laws need to come into place.

