Ever since Raj Kundra has been arrested in the p*rn case, a lot of celebrity names are also being dragged. Previously, Gehana Vasisth revealed how the businessman planned a Bollywood show with Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty. He also reportedly had plans to cast well-known faces like Celina Jaitly, Nora Fatehi, Arshi Khan, Neha Dhupia, Kim Sharma amongst others. Read on for the latest development.

For a while, there had been reports that the aforementioned actresses were approached for Hotshots. Yes, it is the app that served adult content to the subscribers. But actress Celina’s spokesperson has finally broken their silence and clarified that the actress was instead approached by Shilpa Shetty for one of the decent apps.

The spokesperson of Celina Jaitly clarified to Times Of India, “Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers’ app for professionals. She wasn’t approached for HotShots; she even doesn’t know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join.”

But Celina Jaitly had even denied the invitation for JL Stream because of prior commitments. “No, Celina’s commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app,” added the rep.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Many others involved like Sherlyn Chopra and Gehana Vasisth have been called in for questioning.

Previously, wife Shilpa Shetty was questioned by the Police and the Hungama 2 actress denied any involvement in the business. She also claimed that the content was erotica and not p*rn.

