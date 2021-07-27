Advertisement

It was last week that Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of being involved in the creation and publication of p*rn content. There has been evidence that supports the claims including financial transactions, apps and WhatsApp chats. Recently, Shilpa Shetty was interrogated too and denied having any idea of the content on her husband’s app. Mukesh Khanna, however, feels she’s not speaking the truth. Read on for details.

A lot is being said ever since Shilpa has been questioned by the police. Many claims that the actress broke down during the questioning and even had an argument with Raj when the police came to raid their house. Amidst it all, she’s also missing the shoots of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has now reacted to the entire Raj Kundra p*rn case. He told ABP News, “In earlier times, there was not much talk between husband and wife, but today the wife knows everything about what her husband is doing. Shilpa Shetty should know about this 120 percent. I am not saying that she is responsible for this, but if she is sincere and has the guts to speak against her husband, then she must speak because if she does, this (adult) industry will be shut down.”

As the case proceeds, only time will tell if Shilpa Shetty had any idea of what Raj Kundra was up to or not. Meanwhile, it is being said that her phone may be cloned by the police in order to clarify her involvement in the case.

Many others including Gehana Vasisth and Sherlyn Chopra are being questioned by the police too. Sherlyn has in fact already moved to Bombay High Court to apply for anticipatory bail before appearing for the questioning.

