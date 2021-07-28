Advertisement

Over the years, we have seen Bollywood actresses turn ornaments into leading ladies of films. Queen to Chhapaak, Mimi, Saand Ki Aankh, the industry has truly revolutionized. But despite it all, the actresses have to face the issue of sexism, inequality in pay and so much more. Here’s what Kriti Sanon has to say about it all.

A lot of B’Town ladies have spoken on the matter previously. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently even made noise over asking for a huge remuneration for the role of Sita in Ramayana. Several others like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker amongst others have spoken on the issue too.

Kriti Sanon has herself seen the transformation over the years. Talking about sexism and pay disparity, the actress told Bollywood Bubble, “I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that’s the problem. But, having said that I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself.”

Kriti Sanon continued, “My point is that a man doesn’t have to do it by doing a male-centric film, but sometimes a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film and say that this is the audience that she has pulled in. So that little difference is always there. It doesn’t matter how many films you’ve done, it doesn’t matter what your role is in the film, how much of an audience you have as an actor should decide your remuneration.”

The Mimi actress even called out the patriarchal mindset of society.

“But sometimes my male friends and fans feel that if a Tiger Shroff can pull so many audiences then, of course, his remuneration should be more. But the problem is ki humari sosciety itni zyada patriarchal hai ki woh level is too much,” Kriti Sanon concluded.

What are your takes on pay disparity in Bollywood?

