Just before entering the new world with James Bond, Daniel Craig had auditioned for a role in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. It’s not us spreading any rumours as none other than the captain of the ship, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself made a revelation recently.

In his autobiography The Stranger in the Mirror, Mehra revealed that he wanted to make a world cinema. For the same, David Reid and Adam Bowling were roped in as executive producers. Thanks to them, actors Alice Patten and Steven Mackintosh came on board. The duo played the characters of Sue and James McKinley (jailor) respectively, in the film.

As per the autobiography, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says, “I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig.”

Mehra further shared that Craig could have been finalized for Rang De Basanti but he was in talks to play the next James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale.

“Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history,” he writes further.

It would have been really great to see Daniel Craig sharing the screen with Aamir Khan! Nonetheless, he earned lifetime fame with his James Bond role.

On the work front, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan released a few days back on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in lead. It has received mixed reviews so far.

